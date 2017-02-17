BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: Man Utd players weren't focused in warm-up
Man Utd players weren't focused in warm-up - Mourinho
Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he could tell his players were not focused or motivated in the dressing room and warm-up ahead of their 3-0 Europa League victory at home to Saint-Etienne.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne
