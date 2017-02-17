Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss says he will manage next season

Arsene Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996, but last won the Premier League in 2004

Arsene Wenger says he will definitely be managing next season, whether at Arsenal "or somewhere else".

Wenger, 67, was speaking at the end of one of the most turbulent weeks of his 21-year tenure as Gunners boss.

After Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich, several ex-players said they believed his time in charge was coming to an end.

Wenger's contract expires at the end of this season, and he said he would decide on a new deal in March or April.

The Frenchman said: "No matter what happens I will manage for another season. Whether it's here or somewhere else, that is for sure.

"If I said March or April it is because I didn't know. I do not want to come back on that.

"I am used to the criticism. I think in life it's important to do what you think is right and all the rest is judgement. I am in a public job and I have to accept that, but I have to behave with my values."

Wenger's main quotes

Wenger, who has been in charge of Arsenal since 1996, said: "We let everyone judge and criticise, we have to deal with that. We have to bounce back, that is what life is about.

"Even if I go, Arsenal will not win every single game in the future. It is not like before I arrived Arsenal had won five times in the European Cup.

"What is important is that the club makes the right decision for the future. I care about this club and its future and it is very important the club is in safe hands.

"The main emotion is everyone has a big disappointment. We have to regroup and refocus on the next game, and to take care of the consequences a disappointing result can have on everyone's spirit.

"We have to focus on the real problems and they are the way we play football, not my future.

"It is always important not to look for wrong excuses in life."

