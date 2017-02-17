Scottish Gossip: Hampden future, Celtic, Graeme Murty, Aberdeen, Jordan Rhodes

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hampden has been hit with a rates hike of 35%, fuelling fears it could be ditched as the home of Scottish football. Independent evaluations carried out in early 2015 will come into effect from 1 April, with the rateable value of the national stadium increasing from £1m to £1.35m. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes the key to Rangers landing a top boss will be ensuring the new man has faith in the Ibrox board. "The key thing you look at as a manager before anything is the alignment at the top of the club. If you don't have that, it's very tough," opines the Northern Irishman. (Daily Express)

On the same theme, Rodgers adds: "I came to Celtic because of the stability of the board, the intellect of the board. I knew, when I met and spoke with them, what they were about and what their interests were. There's no confusion. There are major shareholders at Celtic who invest in the club." (Sun)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson reckons caretaker Ibrox boss Graeme Murty may have trouble sleeping at night and is "cutting his managerial teeth in the eye of a storm", but nonetheless Ferguson thinks "he's the luckiest guy in the world". (Daily Record)

Aberdeen vice-chairman George Yule is the driving force behind the proposed £50m move to a new stadium and training facility on the outskirts of the city, but he feels the development has come 20 years too late. (Sun)

Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes has sent a hand-written letter to a young Middlesbrough fan who was upset when he signed for Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic striker Anthony Stokes has been ordered to pay an Elvis impersonator £196,000 in damages for head-butting him in a Dublin nightclub. (Guardian)

OTHER GOSSIP

The mother and partner of the late boxer Mike Towell are raising money to buy a brain scanner in the Dundonian fighter's memory. They hope it will be used by boxers in Dundee and Stirling. (Sun)