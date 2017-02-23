Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers

Caley Thistle midfielder Vigurs is available again after serving a ban

text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Inverness CT welcome back Gary Warren, Brad McKay and Iain Vigurs from suspension.

Loanee Billy King also returns after being ineligible for Saturday's draw at Hearts, but Josh Meekings, Lewis Horner and Kevin McNaughton remain out.

Rangers captain Lee Wallace returns from a muscle injury and midfielder Josh Windass looks to join him after recovering from an ankle knock.

Defender Clint Hill is a doubt after suffering whiplash against Dundee.

Bottom of the table Caley Thistle have lost 1-0 in both Premiership games against Rangers this season.

"We've run them close," said midfielder Larnell Cole. "Our performance at their ground was good - we did very well.

"In this one, we will be looking to win the game but also put in another good performance.

Inverness have shown signs of progress with two consecutive league draws against Dundee and Hearts and Cole, on loan from Fulham, feels there is further room for improvement.

"I don't think we've made as much as we should have from the opportunities we've been creating," the 23-year-old said.

"We can still do better. If that can change, it will be huge for us.We're drawing more and more belief from the games we play and I think the performances have been getting stronger. But a lot of it is about taking our chances.

"We just have to keep on believing we can get out of this."

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty claimed Rangers failed to match Dundee's battling qualities during the first half of their 2-1 defeat at Dens Park last Sunday.

However, midfielder Emerson Hyndman insists there is no lack of fight in his team.

"It was a difficult game, we were losing 50-50 battles in the first half especially and that doesn't look good. It's something that we are looking to fix for the next game and hopefully do better.

"Obviously when games go like that it's not the best and we expect that reaction. We are looking to put it right this weekend."