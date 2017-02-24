Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Birmingham City

From the section

David Davis doubled Birmingham's lead with a neat finish against his old club

Ten-man Birmingham City earned their first away win under Gianfranco Zola as they inflicted a fourth straight league defeat on local rivals Wolves.

Home goalkeeper Carl Ikeme's handling error gifted Maikel Kieftenbeld the opener, before David Davis curled in the Blues' second before half-time.

Nouha Dicko's first league goal since 2015 gave Wolves hope after Blues' Paul Robinson was shown a straight red card.

But the visitors survived late pressure to grab a morale-boosting victory.

