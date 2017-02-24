Championship
Wolves1Birmingham2

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Birmingham City

By Tom Garry

BBC Sport

David Davis
David Davis doubled Birmingham's lead with a neat finish against his old club

Ten-man Birmingham City earned their first away win under Gianfranco Zola as they inflicted a fourth straight league defeat on local rivals Wolves.

Home goalkeeper Carl Ikeme's handling error gifted Maikel Kieftenbeld the opener, before David Davis curled in the Blues' second before half-time.

Nouha Dicko's first league goal since 2015 gave Wolves hope after Blues' Paul Robinson was shown a straight red card.

But the visitors survived late pressure to grab a morale-boosting victory.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 1Ikeme
  • 16CoadyBooked at 77mins
  • 6Batth
  • 5Stearman
  • 2Doherty
  • 19Price
  • 8SavilleSubstituted forDickoat 45'minutes
  • 17Costa
  • 4Edwards
  • 63Weimann
  • 22BödvarssonBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 9Dicko
  • 21Lonergan
  • 26Enobakhare
  • 27Saiss
  • 55Gibbs-White
  • 60Williamson
  • 64Marshall

Birmingham

  • 29KuszczakBooked at 88mins
  • 25CogleyBooked at 43mins
  • 5ShottonBooked at 41mins
  • 4RobinsonBooked at 53mins
  • 2NsueSubstituted forStewartat 78'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 26Davis
  • 7Tesche
  • 6Kieftenbeld
  • 33KeitaBooked at 50mins
  • 12GardnerSubstituted forBielikat 55'minutes
  • 14Adams

Substitutes

  • 1Legzdins
  • 8Gleeson
  • 20Stewart
  • 21Frei Koyunlu
  • 30O'Keefe
  • 31Bielik
  • 48Sinclair
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
27,541

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home19
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Birmingham City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Birmingham City 2.

Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Cheick Keita.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Conor Coady with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Price.

David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).

Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Josh Cogley.

Booking

Tomasz Kuszczak (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).

Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Price with a cross following a set piece situation.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Danny Batth tries a through ball, but Richard Stearman is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Price with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tomasz Kuszczak.

Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

Greg Stewart (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Greg Stewart (Birmingham City).

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Cheick Keita.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City. Greg Stewart replaces Nsue.

Booking

Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Coady with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Birmingham City 2. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Cheick Keita (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Ryan Shotton (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3222373769
2Brighton3220842868
3Huddersfield322048864
4Reading331869560
5Leeds33184111158
6Sheff Wed3317791058
7Fulham32141081752
8Norwich33156121151
9Barnsley3314712449
10Preston33131010449
11Derby3213910748
12Cardiff3313614-245
13Birmingham34111013-1343
14Ipswich33101112-741
15Brentford3211714040
16QPR3311715-1040
17Aston Villa3281212-836
18Nottm Forest3310617-1236
19Burton349916-1336
20Wolves329815-535
21Bristol City329518-632
22Wigan337917-1030
23Blackburn327916-1330
24Rotherham334524-4317
View full Championship table

