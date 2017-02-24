Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Birmingham City 2.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Birmingham City
Ten-man Birmingham City earned their first away win under Gianfranco Zola as they inflicted a fourth straight league defeat on local rivals Wolves.
Home goalkeeper Carl Ikeme's handling error gifted Maikel Kieftenbeld the opener, before David Davis curled in the Blues' second before half-time.
Nouha Dicko's first league goal since 2015 gave Wolves hope after Blues' Paul Robinson was shown a straight red card.
But the visitors survived late pressure to grab a morale-boosting victory.
Line-ups
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 16CoadyBooked at 77mins
- 6Batth
- 5Stearman
- 2Doherty
- 19Price
- 8SavilleSubstituted forDickoat 45'minutes
- 17Costa
- 4Edwards
- 63Weimann
- 22BödvarssonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 9Dicko
- 21Lonergan
- 26Enobakhare
- 27Saiss
- 55Gibbs-White
- 60Williamson
- 64Marshall
Birmingham
- 29KuszczakBooked at 88mins
- 25CogleyBooked at 43mins
- 5ShottonBooked at 41mins
- 4RobinsonBooked at 53mins
- 2NsueSubstituted forStewartat 78'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 26Davis
- 7Tesche
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 33KeitaBooked at 50mins
- 12GardnerSubstituted forBielikat 55'minutes
- 14Adams
Substitutes
- 1Legzdins
- 8Gleeson
- 20Stewart
- 21Frei Koyunlu
- 30O'Keefe
- 31Bielik
- 48Sinclair
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
- Attendance:
- 27,541
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Birmingham City 2.
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Cheick Keita.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Conor Coady with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Price.
David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Coady.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Josh Cogley.
Booking
Tomasz Kuszczak (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
David Davis (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Price with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Davis (Birmingham City).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Danny Batth tries a through ball, but Richard Stearman is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Price with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tomasz Kuszczak.
Attempt missed. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Greg Stewart (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Greg Stewart (Birmingham City).
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Cheick Keita.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Greg Stewart replaces Nsue.
Booking
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Coady with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Richard Stearman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Birmingham City 2. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hélder Costa with a cross.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Che Adams (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Cheick Keita (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Ryan Shotton (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.