Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Burton Albion 1-1 Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Tony Mowbray's first game in charge of Blackburn Rovers ended in a draw as Marvin Sordell's strike earned fellow strugglers Burton Albion a point.
A Matty Palmer own goal from a Rovers corner gave the visitors the lead in a first half which they dominated.
But Sordell curled in a superb equaliser to draw the Brewers level.
The result was enough to lift Albion above Wolves - who lost to Birmingham - into 19th place, while Blackburn remain 23rd, but have two games in hand.
Burton are now unbeaten in three matches thanks to two wins and two draws from their past five Championship games.
Their hopes of avoiding defeat were hit as Palmer's unfortunate own goal from Danny Graham's set-piece saw Mowbray's side take the lead after an impressive opening period.
But the hosts responded and Sordell's first Burton goal - a stunning 20-yard strike - changed the momentum.
And although Rovers remained good value for a point, Burton were only denied a dramatic win in injury-time when Lasse Vigen Christensen's shot hit both posts and was gathered by grateful visiting keeper Jason Steele.
Line-ups
Burton
- 1McLaughlin
- 15Naylor
- 4Mousinho
- 6TurnerBooked at 56mins
- 2Flanagan
- 24Christensen
- 16PalmerSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 83'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 30Murphy
- 28KightlySubstituted forDyerat 73'minutes
- 12WoodrowSubstituted forVarneyat 61'minutes
- 9Sordell
Substitutes
- 5McFadzean
- 7Williamson
- 11Dyer
- 13Bywater
- 18Miller
- 19Varney
- 25Barker
Blackburn
- 1Steele
- 24Nyambe
- 26Lenihan
- 14Mulgrew
- 5Williams
- 7FeeneySubstituted forMahoneyat 71'minutes
- 6Lowe
- 23Guthrie
- 32Conway
- 12GrahamSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 65'minutes
- 17EmnesSubstituted forGallagherat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Stokes
- 18Lucas João
- 19Gallagher
- 27Tomlinson
- 28Mahoney
- 30Brown
- 33Raya
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 5,496
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.
Attempt missed. Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.
Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Booking
Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).
Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).
Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Derrick Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Kyle McFadzean replaces Matthew Palmer.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jason Lowe.
Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Derrick Williams with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Lowe.
Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Lloyd Dyer replaces Michael Kightly.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Connor Mahoney replaces Liam Feeney.
Attempt blocked. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Gallagher with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sam Gallagher replaces Marvin Emnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lucas João replaces Danny Graham.
Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luke Varney (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Michael Kightly (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers).
Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Luke Varney replaces Cauley Woodrow.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers).
Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).
Booking
Ben Turner (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.