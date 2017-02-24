Championship
Burton Albion 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Marvin Sordell
Marvin Sordell's second-half curler denied Tony Mowbray's side an away win

Tony Mowbray's first game in charge of Blackburn Rovers ended in a draw as Marvin Sordell's strike earned fellow strugglers Burton Albion a point.

A Matty Palmer own goal from a Rovers corner gave the visitors the lead in a first half which they dominated.

But Sordell curled in a superb equaliser to draw the Brewers level.

The result was enough to lift Albion above Wolves - who lost to Birmingham - into 19th place, while Blackburn remain 23rd, but have two games in hand.

Burton are now unbeaten in three matches thanks to two wins and two draws from their past five Championship games.

Their hopes of avoiding defeat were hit as Palmer's unfortunate own goal from Danny Graham's set-piece saw Mowbray's side take the lead after an impressive opening period.

But the hosts responded and Sordell's first Burton goal - a stunning 20-yard strike - changed the momentum.

And although Rovers remained good value for a point, Burton were only denied a dramatic win in injury-time when Lasse Vigen Christensen's shot hit both posts and was gathered by grateful visiting keeper Jason Steele.

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 15Naylor
  • 4Mousinho
  • 6TurnerBooked at 56mins
  • 2Flanagan
  • 24Christensen
  • 16PalmerSubstituted forMcFadzeanat 83'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 30Murphy
  • 28KightlySubstituted forDyerat 73'minutes
  • 12WoodrowSubstituted forVarneyat 61'minutes
  • 9Sordell

Substitutes

  • 5McFadzean
  • 7Williamson
  • 11Dyer
  • 13Bywater
  • 18Miller
  • 19Varney
  • 25Barker

Blackburn

  • 1Steele
  • 24Nyambe
  • 26Lenihan
  • 14Mulgrew
  • 5Williams
  • 7FeeneySubstituted forMahoneyat 71'minutes
  • 6Lowe
  • 23Guthrie
  • 32Conway
  • 12GrahamSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 65'minutes
  • 17EmnesSubstituted forGallagherat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Stokes
  • 18Lucas João
  • 19Gallagher
  • 27Tomlinson
  • 28Mahoney
  • 30Brown
  • 33Raya
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
5,496

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home8
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Blackburn Rovers 1.

Attempt missed. Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.

Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Lloyd Dyer.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.

Booking

Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Burton Albion).

Foul by Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers).

Marvin Sordell (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Derrick Williams.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Kyle McFadzean replaces Matthew Palmer.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.

Attempt blocked. Lasse Vigen Christensen (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jason Lowe.

Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Derrick Williams with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Mulgrew.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Jon McLaughlin.

Attempt saved. Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Lowe.

Connor Mahoney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Lloyd Dyer replaces Michael Kightly.

Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Flanagan.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Connor Mahoney replaces Liam Feeney.

Attempt blocked. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Gallagher with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Sam Gallagher replaces Marvin Emnes.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lucas João replaces Danny Graham.

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luke Varney (Burton Albion).

Attempt missed. Michael Kightly (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers).

Luke Murphy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Luke Varney replaces Cauley Woodrow.

Foul by Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers).

Matthew Palmer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Murphy (Burton Albion).

Booking

Ben Turner (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3222373769
2Brighton3220842868
3Huddersfield322048864
4Reading331869560
5Leeds33184111158
6Sheff Wed3317791058
7Fulham32141081752
8Norwich33156121151
9Barnsley3314712449
10Preston33131010449
11Derby3213910748
12Cardiff3313614-245
13Birmingham34111013-1343
14Ipswich33101112-741
15Brentford3211714040
16QPR3311715-1040
17Aston Villa3281212-836
18Nottm Forest3310617-1236
19Burton349916-1336
20Wolves329815-535
21Bristol City329518-632
22Wigan337917-1030
23Blackburn327916-1330
24Rotherham334524-4317
View full Championship table

