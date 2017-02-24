Burton Albion 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Marvin Sordell's second-half curler denied Tony Mowbray's side an away win

Tony Mowbray's first game in charge of Blackburn Rovers ended in a draw as Marvin Sordell's strike earned fellow strugglers Burton Albion a point.

A Matty Palmer own goal from a Rovers corner gave the visitors the lead in a first half which they dominated.

But Sordell curled in a superb equaliser to draw the Brewers level.

The result was enough to lift Albion above Wolves - who lost to Birmingham - into 19th place, while Blackburn remain 23rd, but have two games in hand.

Burton are now unbeaten in three matches thanks to two wins and two draws from their past five Championship games.

Their hopes of avoiding defeat were hit as Palmer's unfortunate own goal from Danny Graham's set-piece saw Mowbray's side take the lead after an impressive opening period.

But the hosts responded and Sordell's first Burton goal - a stunning 20-yard strike - changed the momentum.

And although Rovers remained good value for a point, Burton were only denied a dramatic win in injury-time when Lasse Vigen Christensen's shot hit both posts and was gathered by grateful visiting keeper Jason Steele.