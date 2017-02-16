Wrexham manager Dean Keates signs new contract

Dean Keates made over 150 league appearances for Wrexham

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract to stay at the Racecourse.

Keates, 38, was initially appointed on an 18-month contract in October 2016 after taking over from Gary Mills.

Now Keates has been rewarded with a long-term new deal after guiding the club to 10th in the National League.

Wrexham AFC Director Spencer Harris said: "Extending Dean's contract for three and a half years is brilliant news."

Keates, who started his career with hometown club Walsall, also played for Hull City, Kidderminster Harriers, Lincoln City, Peterborough United and Wycombe Wanderers.

He joined Wrexham in the summer of 2010 and after five seasons at the Racecourse left in 2015 before a spell with Rhyl in the Welsh Premier League.

"In a short period of time, Dean has stamped his authority on the team and along with his coaching staff have brought a modern day approach to coaching and player development," said Harris.

"We believe that approach will be very successful for the club.

"Dean gets the football club and its fans and is working extremely hard on taking us in the right direction.

"His approach is very much to get everybody together as one team, fans, board, staff and players to give us the very best chance of success."