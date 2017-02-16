NI League Cup final: Carrick keeper Neeson doubt for clash with Ballymena

The absence of Brian Neeson would be a big blow for Carrick Rangers

NI League Cup final: Ballymena Utd v Carrick Rangers Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Saturday, 18 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website

Carrick Rangers could be without keeper Brian Neeson for the League Cup final against Ballymena United because of damage to his ribs.

Neeson was forced off after suffering the injury in the first half of Saturday's league defeat by Linfield.

Carrick rate Neeson as a major doubt and he will have a late fitness test for the Seaview decider.

Ballymena also have an injury concern with set-piece specialist Tony Kane struggling with a hamstring problem.

The midfielder is doubtful with a hamstring injury sustained five minutes from the end of Saturday's Premiership defeat by Crusaders at Seaview.

The 29-year-old is the club's second top scorer this season, having notched 18 goals, 12 of those from penalties and four from free-kicks.

Tony Kane's goal celebrations have become a familiar sight this season

Both Ballymena and Carrick are looking to win the League Cup for the first time in their history and the clubs are meeting in a domestic decider for the first time since the 1984 Irish Cup final, which Ballymena won 4-1.

United have picked up the County Antrim Shield twice in recent years, but were losing finalists in the 2014 Irish Cup final and the 2015 League Cup decider.

Carrick last picked up senior silverware in the 1992-93 season, when they collected the County Antrim Shield.

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey won the League Cup six times during his time as manager of Linfield.

Ballymena reached the final by beating Newington YC, Linfield, Warrenpoint Town and Coleraine while Carrick accounted for Ballyclare Comrades, Armagh City, Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon.