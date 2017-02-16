Europa League: Edin Dzeko hits hat-trick as Roma thrash Villarreal 4-0

Edin Dzeko
Edin Dzeko is Serie A's joint top scorer this season - alongside Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain - on 18 goals

Edin Dzeko hit a hat-trick for Roma - and became the leading scorer in this season's Europa League - in a 4-0 last-32 first-leg win at Villarreal.

The former Manchester City striker, 30, scored three in the last 25 minutes to take his European total to eight goals.

It put him one clear of Athletic Bilbao's 36-year-old striker Aritz Aduriz, who was on target in a 3-2 first-leg home win over Apoel Nicosia.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, another veteran at 33, scored as Schalke won 3-0 at PAOK.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick for Manchester United as they beat Saint-Etienne 3-0, but Tottenham fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat at Belgian mid-table side Gent.

There was controversy in Poland, where Ajax appeared to be denied a legitimate goal in a 0-0 draw at Legia Warsaw.

Arkadiusz Malarz, the Legia keeper, seemed to pull back Ajax captain Davy Klaassen's eighth-minute shot from behind the line, but none of the officials saw it go in - and there is no goalline technology in the Europa League.

A gloomy fortnight for Celta Vigo continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk, with Gustavo Blanco scoring the only goal.

The La Liga side had to postpone a home game against Real Madrid just under two weeks ago after their stadium suffered storm damage. They then lost a Copa del Rey semi-final to Alaves before conceding two goals in the last four minutes to fall to a 3-2 league defeat at Atletico Madrid last Sunday.

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Fenerbahçe6411213
2Man Utd6402812
3Feyenoord6213-47
4Zorya Luhansk6024-62

B

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Apoel Nic6402212
2Olympiakos622218
3BSC Young Boys622238
4FC Astana6123-65

C

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Saint-Étienne6330312
2Anderlecht6321811
3Mainz 056231-29
4FK Qabala6006-90

D

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Zenit St P6501915
2AZ Alkmaar6222-48
3Maccabi Tel-Aviv6213-27
4Dundalk6114-34

E

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Roma6330912
2Astra Giurgiu6222-38
3Viktoria Plzen6132-36
4Austria Vienna6123-35

F

TeamPWDLGDPts
1KRC Genk6402412
2Ath Bilbao6312-110
3Rapid Vienna6132-16
4Sassuolo6123-25

G

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Ajax6420514
2Celta Vigo623139
3Standard Liege614127
4Panathinaikos6015-101

H

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Shakt Donsk66001618
2KAA Gent6222-48
3Sporting Braga6132-26
4Konyaspor6015-101

I

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Schalke6501615
2FK Krasnodar621307
3FC RB Salzb621307
4Nice6204-66

J

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Fiorentina6411913
2PAOK Salonika6312110
3FK Qarabag6213-57
4Slovan Liberec6114-54

K

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Sparta Prague6402212
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva622208
3Southampton622228
4Inter Milan6204-46

L

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Osmanlispor6312310
2Villarreal623119
3FC Zürich6132-26
4Steaua Buc6132-26
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired