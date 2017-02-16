Championship clubs agree 'in principle' to use goalline technology

Breaking news

Championship clubs have agreed "in principle" to use goalline technology from the start of next season.

Clubs agreed to the decision on Thursday and it will be presented at the EFL annual general meeting in June.

The Premier League started using Hawk-Eye technology in 2013 and it is already used in the EFL play-offs.

"This decision is about providing officials with as much support as possible," EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said.

More to follow.

