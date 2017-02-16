Massimo Cellino: Start of Leeds United chairman's ban delayed

Massimo Cellino took over at Leeds United in April 2014

Leeds chairman Massimo Cellino's one-year ban has been delayed until his appeal against the ruling is heard.

The 60-year-old was initially banned for 18 months and fined £250,000 by the Football Association for breaching agent rules in the transfer of Ross McCormack to Fulham in 2014.

Earlier this month this was reduced to one year and £100,000 after his initial appeal against the decision.

His ban from all football activity was due to start on Saturday, 18 February.

The FA said in a statement: "The sanctions imposed by an FA appeal board against Cellino have now been stayed pending the outcome of a legal challenge brought by Cellino in arbitration pursuant to FA Rule K.

"Cellino alleges the decision of the FA appeal board was irrational, procedurally unfair, and that there was apparent bias. All other aspects of the arbitration shall remain confidential until such time as a decision has been made."

After his ban was reduced Cellino said he intended to take his appeal against the ruling to the High Court because he felt "duty bound to continue the fight against such injustice for the good of the club and its supporters".

The ban is the third imposed on the former Cagliari owner by the FA since taking over the Elland Road club in April 2014.

In January, he sold 50% of the club to fellow Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.

Leeds are fifth in the Championship, eight points behind second-placed Brighton.