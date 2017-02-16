Manchester City fined £35,000 for breaching FA anti-doping rules

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League

Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after admitting a breach of the Football Association's anti-doping rules, the governing body has said.

Clubs are required to provide accurate details of training sessions and player whereabouts so they are available for testing at all times.

City failed to ensure their information was accurate on three occasions.

It is understood the information was not updated following a change to training routines.

The punishment was imposed following an independent regulatory commission hearing, with the club also warned about future conduct.