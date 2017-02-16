FA Cup fifth round: Sutton v Arsenal & Fulham v Tottenham live on the BBC

Sutton United have never been in the FA Cup fifth round before

Arsenal's trip to Sutton United headlines a busy weekend of FA Cup fifth-round action - and you can watch it live on the BBC.

The tie is on BBC One on Monday, while you can also watch the London derby between Fulham and Tottenham on Sunday.

Sutton are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and alongside Lincoln City are one of just two non-league teams left.

All eight ties feature Premier League teams against lower-ranked opposition.

The quarter-final draw will take place on Sunday at 18:30 GMT from Ewood Park. You can follow it live on the BBC News Channel, BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website.

As well as the two live games, Dan Walker is joined by Kevin Kilbane and Hull City defender Curtis Davies as Football Focus goes on the road on Saturday (12:00 GMT) from Huddersfield Town, who host Manchester City later that day.

You can watch Saturday's goals from 17:15 GMT on the BBC Sport website, while MOTD: The FA Cup will also show highlights at 22:30 GMT on both Saturday and Sunday on BBC One.

Draw in full

Saturday 18, February

Burnley v Lincoln City, BBC Radio 5 live (kick-off 12:30 GMT)

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City, BBC Radio 5 live (15:00)

Middlesbrough v Oxford United, BBC Tees & BBC Oxford (15:00)

Millwall v Leicester City, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (15:00)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea, BBC Radio 5 live (17:30)

Sunday 19, February

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (14:00)

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United, BBC Radio 5 live (16:15)

Monday 20, February

Sutton United v Arsenal, BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live (19:55)