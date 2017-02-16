Hull City fined £20,000 by FA for failing to control their players

Breaking news

Hull have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after admitting a misconduct charge for failing to control their players in a Premier League game against Arsenal.

The charges relate to a 55th-minute incident in Hull's 2-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium on 11 February.

Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs was booked for a foul on Hull winger Lazar Markovic.

Hull were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired