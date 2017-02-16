Hull City fined £20,000 by FA for failing to control their players
Hull have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after admitting a misconduct charge for failing to control their players in a Premier League game against Arsenal.
The charges relate to a 55th-minute incident in Hull's 2-0 defeat at Emirates Stadium on 11 February.
Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs was booked for a foul on Hull winger Lazar Markovic.
Hull were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.