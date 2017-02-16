BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sutton boss Doswell wins battle to scout Arsenal and not watch Eastenders
Arsenal vs Eastenders - Sutton boss' scouting battle
- From the section Football
Sutton United manager Paul Doswell jokes with the media that he flew to Munich to watch Arsenal in the Champions League before admitting he had to persuade his wife not to watch Eastenders.
