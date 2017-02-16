BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sutton boss Doswell wins battle to scout Arsenal and not watch Eastenders

Arsenal vs Eastenders - Sutton boss' scouting battle

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell jokes with the media that he flew to Munich to watch Arsenal in the Champions League before admitting he had to persuade his wife not to watch Eastenders.

Follow the FA Cup across BBC Sport this weekend with live coverage of Sutton v Arsenal on BBC One and on this website on Monday, 20 February.

