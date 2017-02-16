BBC Sport - Argentine player chases and fights steward after cup defeat

Player chases & fights steward after defeat

A steward appears to spit at a player before being chased and then tackled by his team-mates after an Argentina Cup match between Central Norte and Talleres de Perico.

