Nathan Dyer: Swansea City winger has surgery on Achilles injury

Nathan Dyer came off early into Swansea City's 2-0 win against Leicester City on Sunday

Swansea City winger Nathan Dyer has had surgery on his ruptured Achilles after being ruled out for the rest of this season with the injury.

The 29-year-old came off after just seven minutes of the 2-0 win over Leicester City on Sunday.

Dyer, who won a Premier League winners medal while on loan with the Foxes last season, will now be assessed.

"Nathan is doing okay," performance director Richard Buchanan said, as Dyer works towards a first-team comeback.

Buchanan continued: "When the injury happened, he said he felt like somebody had caught him on the back of his foot.

"In actual fact the injury was not the result of contact, but that is a classic case with this problem.

"He has had an operation to repair the Achilles tendon. He will now have a period of rest before he commences a carefully monitored period of rehabilitation."

The former Southampton player has featured in five games since Paul Clement was appointed Swans manager last month.

Swansea are also without fellow wingers Jefferson Montero (torn hamstring) and Mo Barrow, who is on loan at Leeds United.