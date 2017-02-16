Burnley: Elderly mascots to walk out with players for FA Cup game against Lincoln

The 11 mascots that will walk out with Burnley players before the FA Cup game on Saturday

Burnley have replaced their child mascots with elderly fans for Saturday's FA Cup fifth round match against Lincoln City at Turf Moor.

The mascots are aged from 69 to 85 and Burnley say the gesture is to repay their "lifetime support".

It is thought to be the first time an English club has had elderly mascots.

Last year Swedish club AIK paid tribute to their elderly fans by walking out with 12 supporters - all aged between 81 and 96 - before a league game.

"We wanted to make the gesture to give back to the lifetime of support they have given to the club" said Neil Hart, Burnley's community chief executive officer.