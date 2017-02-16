Caf Presidential challenger Ahmad outlines vision

Ahmad Ahmad, the man bidding to depose Issa Hayatou as president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), has unveiled his manifesto.

The head of Madagascar's FA is the sole challenger to the Cameroonian, who has led Caf since 1988.

Central to Ahmad's manifesto is a desire for improved governance, with a commitment to increased transparency and reinvestment outlined.

The Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa will host the elections on 16 March.

Ahmad, who confirmed his candidacy to the BBC on 12 January, has also said he hopes to bring about 'reconciliation within the different actors of the African football.'

"Those who have lost their trust, their confidence in Caf, those who have been long forgotten and those who have been left on their own - they all must join Caf," his manifesto states.

Among the other ideas prominent to his candidacy:

To promote football so as to lead to inclusion

To bring about reconciliation within African football

To give greater recognition to those who played a major role in African football

To create infrastructure that suits African football while avoiding the creation of 'white elephant' stadiums

Ahmad Ahmad's manifesto

Ahmad is seen as an outsider to depose Hayatou, who is seeking an eighth term in office, and is eligible to contest the elections given he is already a member of Caf's Executive Committee.

The Malagasy has been boosted by receiving the backing of Cosafa, the southern African region.

Ahmad is considered the most serious challenger in years to Hayatou, who was re-elected unopposed in 2013.