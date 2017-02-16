Uefa to launch study into link between playing football and dementia

One Premier League club will be involved in the study, which Uefa says will begin on Friday

Uefa has commissioned a research project that will examine the links between dementia and playing football.

Tentative research published earlier this week suggested repeated headers during a player's career may be linked to long-term brain damage.

The research examined the brains of six players renowned for heading the ball - all of whom later developed dementia.

The Football Association has said it will look at the area more closely, but is yet to announce its own study.

European football's governing body Uefa says the project, which will begin on Friday, "aims to help establish the risk posed to young players during matches and training sessions".

The FA says it is committed to supporting research into degenerative brain disease among former players, but authorities in English football have been criticised over a perceived reluctance to confront the issue.

Ian St John, who played for Liverpool between 1961-71, says six of his teammates - from a group of about 16 players - now have Alzheimer's.

"I don't know why the FA and the PFA have covered this up for years," he said on the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

"I talked about it to the PFA a couple of years ago, and their answer was: 'Well, women get dementia, so therefore it's not an industrial injury'. Which is a load of nonsense isn't it?"

Former England and West Brom striker Jeff Astle, died aged 59 suffering from early onset dementia. The inquest into his death in 2002 found that repeatedly heading heavy leather footballs had contributed to trauma to his brain.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, his daughter Dawn Astle said: "At the coroner's inquest, football tried to sweep his death under a carpet. They didn't want to know, they didn't want to think that football could be a killer and sadly, it is. It can be."

By the end he "didn't even know he'd ever been a footballer", she said, before adding: "Everything football ever gave him, football had taken away."

Following the NFL's lead

Uefa's project follows a similar initiative in the United States.

In September, American football's National Football League (NFL) announced it would spend $100m (£80m) on medical and engineering research to increase protection for players, after agreeing a $1bn (£800m) settlement to compensate ex-players who had suffered brain injuries.

That figure was agreed in April following a lawsuit by 5,000 former players who successfully claimed the NFL hid the dangers of repeated head trauma.