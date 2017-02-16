BBC Sport - Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal: Wenger on Gunners 'nightmare'
Wenger dismayed after Arsenal 'nightmare'
- From the section Football
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger describes the Champions League last 16 first-leg hammering at Bayern Munich as a "nightmare" and admits his side "had no response".
MATCH REPORT: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal
