BBC Sport - Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal: Wenger on Gunners 'nightmare'

Wenger dismayed after Arsenal 'nightmare'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger describes the Champions League last 16 first-leg hammering at Bayern Munich as a "nightmare" and admits his side "had no response".

MATCH REPORT: Bayern Munich 5-1 Arsenal

Top videos

Video

Wenger dismayed after Arsenal 'nightmare'

Video

Joe Root's pint-sized England career

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How Matt Smith's Oldham stunned Suarez's Liverpool

Video

Root promises exciting brand of cricket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Boca Juniors training ground bust-up

Video

Schoolboy Page targeted Trump tie

  • From the section Wales
Video

Lloyd relishes 'unique opportunity' at Man City

Video

Near misses & epic fails at world team slalom

Video

Watch: Lloyd's amazing halfway line goal

Video

France win team event in slalom thriller

Audio

Adrian Hinchliffe: "Some upset" after quitting as GB diving coach

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

'Dad's job killed him'

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired