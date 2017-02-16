Arsenal 'outclassed, spineless and embarrassing' - the fall-out from Bayern loss

The defeat was Arsenal's joint-heaviest in the Champions League. They were also beaten 5-1 by Bayern Munich in 2015

"Outclassed and outplayed", "spineless", "no fight, no aggression".

Arsenal are on the verge of exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh successive season following Wednesday's 5-1 first-leg defeat at Bayern Munich, and the reaction has been pretty damning.

It has been described as Arsene Wenger's lowest point as Arsenal boss by one Gunners legend and increases the pressure on the Frenchman, with his side's Premier League title challenge having faltered.

Wenger's Emirates future is uncertain with his contract up at the end of the season. Can he overcome this latest setback?

'Wenger must consider his future'

Arsene Wenger has been Arsenal manager since 1996

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown - captain of the club under Wenger - said recently he expected his former manager to get one more season.

However, after watching the Bayern defeat as a pundit for BT Sport, Keown questioned whether he should stay.

"It's almost embarrassing. Outclassed, outplayed," he said.

"Wenger has to be seriously considering his future now because it's embarrassing. I can't ever say I'd like to see him go (but) this is his lowest point ever as Arsenal manager."

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand said Arsenal showed no fight or aggression.

"They looked spineless," he said on BT Sport. "You want to see fire in their belly and that's the most disheartening thing for me."

Has Wenger lost his touch?

Arsenal's last-16 hoodoo Season Opponent Aggregate score 2010-11 Barcelona 3-4 2011-12 Milan 3-4 2012-13 Bayern Munich 3-3 (Bayern win on away goals) 2013-14 Bayern Munich 1-3 2014-15 Monaco 3-3 (Monaco win on away goals) 2015-16 Barcelona 1-5

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin was at the Allianz Arena for BBC Radio 5 live and he described Arsenal as "shambolic".

"The negativity before the game feels more like a realism," he said. "Arsenal were totally outplayed by a team who are good but weren't utterly brilliant."

The Times' chief football writer Henry Winter described the Gunners as a "laughing stock", adding that he felt Wenger's best days are behind him.

"He has lost his leadership skills, there's no invincible streak in him anymore," he said.

"From top to bottom there's no leadership. They have a silent owner who is sleepwalking towards the abyss. Wenger has been overtaken by Conte, Klopp and other managers."

How did the papers react?

The Daily Telegraph say Arsene Wenger's days in charge "look numbered" after their defeat in Munich

The Daily Mail give their verdict on Arsenal's thrashing

The Daily Express say Arsenal were humiliated as history repeated itself

The Metro reflect on yet another miserable night in Munich for Arsenal

How Twitter reacted...

... and what you said

Harry Martin: Wenger gave Arsenal the greatest run of success they will ever have. His time in charge is as good as it gets for them and at 67 he's not going to improve. Football is cyclical and Arsenal's run of success (CL every year) is coming to a close. Be grateful for what you've had Gooners because you won't find a better manager than him prepared to come to Arsenal. These are the glory years.

ThePundit: Has anyone seen Mesut Ozil? He has been missing since last November, last seen strolling around the Emirates against a mediocre Premier League team. If found, please contact A. Wenger.

BlueIsTheColour: Arsenal are a laughing stock in Europe, there is no point qualifying for the Champions League just to make up the numbers. Arsenal are more interested in their balance sheet than their trophy cabinet.

cliffbayfan: Pathetic, I think it sums this up. Spineless, lack of talent, gave up, and totally out-thought and outclassed. Whether time is up for Wenger, I don't know... but this was an embarrassment.

XTStevie1873: Tonight proves that English teams are only good in England as this Bayern side like Barcelona have been on the slide and are nowhere near as good as they have been over the last 4-5 years. But they still whacked Arsenal at a canter...