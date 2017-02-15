Aberdeen 7-2 Motherwell: McInnes backs McLean & Jack for Scotland

Ryan Jack skippered Aberdeen to a memorable win over Motherwell

Manager Derek McInnes backed Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack for Scotland call-ups after Aberdeen routed Motherwell.

Both midfielders impressed in the Dons' 7-2 win at Pittodrie.

"I know [Scotland coach] Gordon [Strachan] was here tonight and I don't normally say this because I've got too much respect for him," said McInnes.

"But Kenny McLean and Ryan Jack are international players, there's no question for me. They were outstanding."

Scotland play Canada in a friendly on 22 March before taking on Slovenia in a World Cup qualifier four days later.

McLean, 25, won his first Scotland cap in a 1-0 win over Czech Republic last year while Dons captain Jack, 24, has been capped up to Scotland Under-21 level.

"McLean's range of passing was different class," said McInnes.

'So many positives' for McInnes

Adam Rooney scored a hat-trick and Jonny Hayes, Andy Considine, Ryan Christie and Peter Pawlett were also on target for the home side. Ryan Bowman and Stephen Pearson registered for Motherwell.

"Every department was doing their job extremely well," the Dons boss told BBC Scotland.

"I thought it was a fantastic performance, I can't speak highly enough of the players. Individually there were some boys really at the top of their game but as a team, we were so strong.

"The quality of the goals - Ryan Christie has scored goal of the season with the outside of the boot. And we threatened to score even more.

"Ryan [Christie] has two goals for us [since joining on loan from Celtic] and he made the most of his start. The substitutes and the squad are making it difficult for me to pick the same team.

"We could talk about the two goals we lost from set pieces but I don't want to dwell on that too much because there was so many positive from tonight's performance.

"The team were excellent from start to finish."

Victory took Aberdeen three points clear of third-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.

"It's always dangerous to look too far ahead but if you'd offered this points tally and the goals at this stage of the season, we'd probably have taken it, but it's how you finish that normally defines your season," added McInnes, whose side have been runners-up two years running.

"We have 14 league games left and an opportunity to try to pick up points in all of them. I hope that having had the winter break and having such a strong squad can help us with the games ahead."

'Fourth official diabolical' - McGhee

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee, who was sent to the stand in the second half, was philosophical about Well's heavy defeat.

"It wasn't a horrible experience," he explained. "We lost a game. It was 7-2, a high scoreline, these things can happen.

"We lost the game in the first half and the second half I discount, even our own goals, it's irrelevant.

"The first half was disappointing and a total surprise to me. The goals were farcical, most of them, and mostly uncharacteristic. We've got to work out what happened and get inside our heads to get ready for Saturday [facing Celtic away]."

Of his dismissal, McGhee said: "It was disgusting, I'm horrified that the fourth official took the attitude he took. I wasn't losing my patience or my temper, I was having a bit of a laugh actually.

"But right from the very first minute the fourth official seemed to me to have made up his mind the attitude he was taking, and to be honest he spoiled the game for me as much as the seven goals did. Really his attitude was diabolical."