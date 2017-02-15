BBC to show Aberdeen v Partick Thistle in Scottish Cup

From the section

Aberdeen and Partick Thistle will compete for a place in the semi-finals

BBC Scotland will show live coverage of the Scottish Cup quarter-final between Aberdeen and Partick Thistle.

The game at Pittodrie on Sunday, 5 March kicks off at 15:00 GMT with TV coverage also streamed on the BBC Sport website.

The other last-eight ties are Rangers v Hamilton Academical, Hearts or Hibernian v Ayr United (both 4 March) and Celtic v St Mirren (5 March).

All four quarter-final ties will be covered on BBC Radio Scotland.

There will also be highlights on Sportscene and the BBC Sport website across the weekend.

Hibs host Hearts in their fifth-round replay on 22 February.

On Tuesday, Accies beat Dunfermline Athletic on penalties to secure a visit to Ibrox while Ayr beat Clyde after extra time.

Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Saturday, 4 March

Rangers v Hamilton Academical (12:30)

Hearts or Hibernian v Ayr United (15:00)

Sunday, 5 March

Celtic v St Mirren (12:30)

Aberdeen v Partick Thistle (15:00)