Ben Turner: Burton Albion defender charged by FA for alleged racial abuse

Ben Turner joined Coventry from Cardiff City in June 2016

Burton's Ben Turner is facing a five-game ban after being charged by the Football Association for alleged abuse, in racial terms, of a Brentford player.

The defender, 28, is charged with using abusive language about an opponent's race, ethnicity or nationality in the Championship match on 10 December.

It is alleged the incident took place in or around the 94th minute.

Burton have released a statement saying Turner "strongly denies" the charge and will contest it.

He has until 22 February to respond to the charge.

Turner was one of four players booked in the same injury-time incident in the game at Griffin Park, which also involved his own team-mate Jon McLaughlin and Brentford pair Romaine Sawyers and Nico Yennaris.

In May 2013, the FA introduced new guidelines stating that any player found guilty of racially abusing an opponent or discriminating on religion, sexuality or disability, would be banned for at least five games.

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey received such a ban in December and was fined £100,000 for using racially abusive language against Wolves' Morocco international midfielder Romain Saiss.

Chelsea's John Terry was handed a four-match ban and a £220,000 fine for racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand, while Liverpool's Luis Suarez received an eight-match suspension and a £40,000 fine for his abuse of Manchester United's Patrice Evra - both in 2011.