Manager Lee Clark has left Kilmarnock to take over as boss of English League One side Bury, BBC Scotland understands.

Englishman Clark had been in charge at Rugby Park since February 2016, when he replaced Gary Locke.

Clark kept Killie in the Premiership last season and leaves them in sixth place.

Bury are in the relegation places in England's third tier, two points from safety.

More to follow...