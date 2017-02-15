Kevin Nugent: Barnet appoint Charlton coach as manager

Kevin Nugent had three spells as interim manager at Leyton Orient

League Two side Barnet have appointed Charlton Athletic coach Kevin Nugent as their new manager.

The 47-year-old joined the Addicks as assistant to Russell Slade last summer and had a three-game stint in charge in November after Slade was sacked.

Rossi Eames and Henry Newman had been in joint charge of Barnet since Martin Allen left to join National League side Eastleigh in December.

The Bees announced on Wednesday that Newman had left the club.

He and Eames won four of their 11 games in joint charge before Eames led the team to a 1-0 win over Morecambe on Tuesday.

Nugent has had caretaker spells in charge of Swansea, in 2007, and Leyton Orient, in 2009 and 2014, and the Barnet job is his first permanent managerial post.

He spent six months as first-team coach at Luton Town before moving to The Valley alongside Slade.

Chairman Tony Kleanthous told the club website: "Kevin Nugent is a highly respected coach within the game and comes to us with a wealth of experience at our level of football.

"He has been highly recommended as the man to help us with the task at hand, and we welcome his decision to join us.

"He will slot into our management structure, ably assisted by Rossi Eames, and they will be continuing with the recent progress."

Nugent's first game in charge of the Bees, who are three points off the play-off places, will be Saturday's home game against Portsmouth.