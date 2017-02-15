BBC Sport - Carli Lloyd: USA star relishes 'unique opportunity' at Manchester City Women
World Cup-winner Carli Lloyd says she is looking forward to the "unique opportunity" in working with some of the world's best players after having signed for Manchester City Women for the WSL Spring Series.
