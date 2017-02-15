Liam Kelly: Plymouth Argyle report Leyton Orient captain for ball boy 'shove'

Liam Kelly (left) has made 18 appearances for Leyton Orient this season

Plymouth have reported Leyton Orient captain Liam Kelly to the Football Association, claiming one of their ball boys was "shoved to the ground".

The club said they had reviewed videos of the incident, which allegedly took place in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Orient.

A Plymouth statement said: "We regard any physical or oral assault against our ball boys, or any representative of Argyle, to be utterly unacceptable."

A Leyton Orient spokesman told BBC Sport they are aware of the incident.

Plymouth's statement added the ball boy was "shocked" but is "otherwise OK".

Following Tuesday's League Two defeat, Argyle manager Derek Adams criticised referee Chris Sarginson for not sending off 27-year-old Kelly for a separate incident.

"The referee didn't have a good night. I'm really unsure how Leyton Orient had 11 players on the park," Adams told BBC Radio Devon.

"Kelly should have been sent off for his tackle on [Antoni] Sarcevic. [Nicky] Hunt should have been sent off as well, how he stayed on the park I'll never know.

"The referee didn't have his best night."