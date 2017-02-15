BBC Sport - Juan Manuel Insaurralde and Jonathan Silva of Boca Juniors fight at training
Boca Juniors training ground bust-up
Football
Watch Boca Juniors players Juan Manuel Insaurralde and Jonathan Silva fight each other in training, resulting in them both being sent home.
