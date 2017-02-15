Aberdeen: More to come from Derek McInnes, says Willie Miller

Aberdeen are second in the Premiership, chasing a third consecutive runners-up finish

Manager Derek McInnes has done a "fantastic job" at Aberdeen, says former Pittodrie great Willie Miller, who is predicting further success.

McInnes, who has been has been linked with Rangers this week, was appointed in March 2013.

Under contract until 2019, he said he was "fully focused" on the Dons, when quizzed about the Ibrox vacancy.

"I still think there's more to come from Derek McInnes and Aberdeen," Miller told BBC Scotland.

"He's won the League Cup (in 2014), he's done well in the league. They're doing well in the Scottish Cup - I think that's a definite target for him this season.

"In Europe he's done well but there's still a bit to go there. So I still think there's a lot of room for Derek to take Aberdeen forward.

"The club's in a good position with the debt being settled and he's signing up his players one after the other. It's a target for Derek to once again finish second and I think it would be a great achievement if he could, with Rangers and Hearts back in the top tier."

'Rangers should be looking at McInnes'

Miller was director of football at Aberdeen from 2011 to 2012

Aberdeen, seeking a third consecutive runners-up finish under McInnes, are currently second in the Premiership, albeit a whopping 27 points behind Celtic.

McInnes, 45, spent five years as a midfielder at Ibrox, moving on to West Brom in 2000.

He ended his playing career at St Johnstone, making his way into management with the Perth club, and had a spell at Bristol City before taking the Dons post.

Miller, a former captain, manager, director and director of football at Pittodrie, reckons McInnes merits the media speculation as Rangers seek a replacement for Mark Warburton.

"Rangers, if they're doing their job properly, should be looking at the record of Derek McInnes," he said.

"He's done a fantastic job at Aberdeen. I know that the board of directors up here wouldn't want to lose him. The fans wouldn't want to lose him. But then again, football is football and if an offer comes then he would have to consider it.

"Alex McLeish, my old team-mate, has been mentioned as well. I think it's a job that you would have to think very long and hard about if you were approached to take it. And I think Derek would have to do that if he was approached."