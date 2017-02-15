Kadeem Harris glad to repay Cardiff boss Warnock's faith

Cardiff City's fortunes have been revived under Neil Warnock, as Kadeem Harris can testify

Winger Kadeem Harris says his form for Cardiff City owes much to the faith manager Neil Warnock has shown in him.

Harris struck the first two Bluebirds goals as they fought back from 2-0 down to win 4-3 at Derby County on Tuesday.

"I think he's the first manager that's come to the club that's actually shown real belief in me," said Harris.

"Even if I don't have the best of games he'll pull me aside and sometimes I might even start the next one and I don't think I've had that before."

The 23-year-old's brace at Pride Park took his tally to three for the season.

Harris added: "I'm just thankful now that I could repay him [Warnock] in this game.

"With him showing that belief in me, it's given me a lot of confidence."

Warnock backed up Harris' view of the approach he has taken to the player who arrived from Wycombe Wanderers in 2012.

The Cardiff boss says he has also encouraged Harris to improve his defensive work.

Harris defends well - Warnock

"I have given him confidence really," said Warnock.

"He's always been a threat. He's not just the icing on the cake going forward.

"He defends well, as well. In a team performance you have to do that, we have not got the space to carry anybody. The wide players have to work hard and they are."

Harris says Warnock set about improving the Bluebirds defence when he took over in October.

"As soon as he came in, that was one of the things we worked on," said Harris.

"I think I've improved in that a lot in the last couple of months and there's always room for improvement and I think I could do some more."

Cardiff 'can compete with top teams'

Cardiff host Rotherham on Saturday with Warnock predicting a "horrible" game.

Harris believes it is too late to launch a promotion bid this season, but 2017-18 could herald a push to reach the Premier League.

"Next year I think we've got a real chance, especially on nights like at Derby," said Harris.

"We came here, get three points and at Leeds on the weekend we got three points and we are showing that we can compete against the top teams."