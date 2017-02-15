Asamoah Gyan found guilty of 'unethical hair'

Gyan was recently in action for Ghana at the African Cup of Nations

Former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan is among more than 40 players to have been found guilty of having "unethical hair" under United Arab Emirates Football Association guidelines.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian is on loan at Dubai-based Arabian Gulf League side Al Ahli from Shanghai SIPG.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Waleed Abdullah was told to cut his "un-Islamic" hair by the referee before playing for his club side Al Shabab.

That rule bans mohawk-style haircuts.

It is unclear what criteria the UAEFA are basing their own guidelines on.

According to Middle Eastern football website Ahdaaf, Al Wahda's Suhail Al-Mansoori (pictured below) was told to cut his hair while UAE international and 2016 Asian footballer of the year Omar Abdulrahman, who sports a similar style, was let off.