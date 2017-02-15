Scottish Gossip: Hampden fears, Frank de Boer, Kris Boyd, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Fans may have to meet the cost of a 35% rise in business rates for Hampden, with fears the stadium could be ditched as the home of Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Frank de Boer's agent says his client is not motivated by money and his interest in the Rangers managerial vacancy is genuine. (Herald)

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine insists there is no chance manager Derek McInnes will will swap Pittodrie for Ibrox - because the Dons are a better team than Rangers. (Sun)

Defender Erik Sviatkchenko says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has a five-year plan to establish the club as a Champions League force. (Daily Record)

Rangers' managing director Stewart Robertson says the club need a "strong character" as they search for a replacement for Mark Warburton, adding that they have already been inundated with notes of interest in the manager's post. (Herald)

Motherwell boss Mark McGhee says his former Aberdeen team-mate Alex McLeish would be perfect for either the manager's job or the director of football role at Rangers. (Daily Express)

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd is the fifth highest post-war scorer in Scotland's top flight

Kris Boyd is only one goal away from becoming only the fifth player to net 200 times in the Scottish top flight since 1945, with Kilmarnock team-mate Stevie Smith insisting the 33-year-old striker is "already a legend". (Scotsman)

Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton says veteran defender Aaron Hughes has been a brilliant addition, saying the Northern Ireland international "never seems to be out of second gear". (Daily Record)

Tynecastle head coach Ian Cathro praises his Hearts squad for bonding so quickly after nine new signings arrived in January. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dundee United defender Coll Donaldson is set for a move to Polish club Bruk-Bet Nieciecza. (The Courier)

Former Scotland and Nottingham Forest defender Kenny Burns thinks his old club should move for ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Winger Sean Maitland insists Scotland will learn from a painful loss in Paris, saying Vern Cotter's side need to be more careful in possession for the remainder of the Six Nations. (Scotsman)

Edinburgh's Phil Burleigh says Mark Bennett will bring "a tough edge" when he joins the club from Pro12 rivals Glasgow over the summer. (Scotsman)

Highland Lodge, the Aintree specialist who just missed a Grand National run last year, has been virtually guaranteed a slot in this year's contest. (Daily Mail)