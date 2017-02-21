Hibernian v Heart of Midlothian

Don Cowie (left) could be fit to face Hibs again

Andrew Shinnie is available for holders Hibernian's Scottish Cup fifth-round replay against Hearts following a ban.

But the game comes too soon for fellow midfielder Dylan McGeouch and defenders Jordan Forster and Paul Hanlon as they recover from injury.

Captain Don Cowie hopes to be fit for Hearts after missing Saturday's draw against Inverness with a rib injury.

Fellow midfielder Prince Buaben remains out along with defenders John Souttar and Callum Paterson.

Both sides were held to draws at the weekend in their only games since they drew 0-0 at Tynecastle.

Hearts, who sit fourth in the Scottish Premiership, were held 1-1 at home by bottom side Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

And Hibs drew 1-1 away to second-bottom Ayr United in the Championship but still stretched their lead at the top to seven points.

Hibs will be hoping for repeat of last season, when they defeated their Edinburgh rivals at Easter Road at the same stage after a replay before going on to defeat Rangers in the final.

Hibs have gone 11 games without defeat but have drawn their last three

Hearts are unbeaten in their last four outings but have drawn their last two

Hibs are unbeaten in their last six meetings with Hearts

Hibs defeated Hearts 1-0 at the same stage last season after a replay at Easter Road

Hearts have gone three games without a victory at Easter Road since winning 2-1 in April 2014

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn: "It will be a better spectacle [than the first tie].

"Everyone who watched the game, myself included because I was watching the ball go above me for most of the time, it was a horrible game.

"It was feisty, both teams battled, but hopefully it's a better game to watch on Wednesday.

"It will suit us [that the Easter Road pitch will be better], but we need to be respectful that Hearts are a technical side and it will suit them as well.

"We'll need to be at the top of our game to get a result."

Hearts midfielder Don Cowie: "It's important for all of us. A club of our size, we need to be challenging for trophies, getting to semi-finals and finals.

"There's extra motivation with it being against your rivals and what it means to everybody in the city, but we need to start challenging to win trophies - we want to be in Europe.

"This club is on the way up. Between the training ground and the stadium, everything is geared towards us being successful and we need to do that on the pitch as well.

"It's a special game. Before I joined the club, it was just a case of watching it on TV and you think it's a big game, but until you're actually playing in it, you realise just how big it is.

"It's a big game, it's going to be fierce, a big rivalry.

"The Tynecastle pitch didn't help last week, Hibs came with a game plan, they were a bit more physical than they normally are, played a bit longer, they just played the conditions better than we did.

"By all accounts, Easter Road is in better condition, so hopefully it will be a better game.

"They've shown that they're capable of beating Premiership teams, they've done it countless times and we're well aware of that.

"I just feel that, if we play to our best, we've got better players."