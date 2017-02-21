Championship
Bristol City20:00Fulham
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Fulham

Tammy Abraham
Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

    Bristol City will be without top scorer Tammy Abraham for two to three weeks because of a thigh injury.

    Right-back Mark Little (hamstring) is out for about a month, so either Zak Vyner or Adam Matthews could feature.

    Defender Ryan Fredericks is available for Fulham after serving a three-match ban for a straight red card in their 4 February defeat at Birmingham City.

    Top scorer Chris Martin could start after missing last weekend's 3-0 FA Cup loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

    Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

    "We have been in many good positions this year and have folded on too many occasions.

    "That resilience can be nurtured. We are still quite a young Championship group.

    "It is that resilience that all of us have just got to find. When we do, we'll be a much better side for it.

    Analysis

    BBC Radio Bristol commentator Ed Hadwin:

    "City come into this game having won just one of their past 12 games in the Championship, and with trips to Newcastle and Aston Villa to come in the next seven days.

    "Lee Johnson's side have been competitive in almost all of the matches during that run, but have conceded too easily when they've been under the cosh.

    "That's something they need to improve on if they're to move away from the bottom three."

    Match facts

    • Bristol City have the last two league clashes with Fulham; they've never won three consecutively against them.
    • Fulham have won on three of their last four visits to Ashton Gate in the league (L1).
    • The Robins won just five points in their last 12 Championship matches (W1 D2 L9), fewer than any other team over this period.
    • Fulham will be looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since August 2016.
    • Whites' top scorer Chris Martin has failed to find the net in each of his last four league apps, after a run of scoring in three consecutive games.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 22nd February 2017

    View all Championship scores

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Newcastle3222373769
    2Brighton3220842868
    3Huddersfield322048864
    4Reading331869560
    5Leeds33184111158
    6Sheff Wed3317791058
    7Norwich33156121151
    8Fulham31131081549
    9Barnsley3314712449
    10Preston33131010449
    11Derby3213910748
    12Cardiff3313614-245
    13Ipswich33101112-741
    14Brentford3211714040
    15QPR3311715-1040
    16Birmingham33101013-1440
    17Aston Villa3281212-836
    18Nottm Forest3310617-1236
    19Wolves319814-435
    20Burton339816-1335
    21Bristol City319517-432
    22Wigan337917-1030
    23Blackburn317816-1329
    24Rotherham334524-4317
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
    CAMP

    Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired