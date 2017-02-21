Bristol City v Fulham

Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season

BBC coverage

Bristol City will be without top scorer Tammy Abraham for two to three weeks because of a thigh injury.

Right-back Mark Little (hamstring) is out for about a month, so either Zak Vyner or Adam Matthews could feature.

Defender Ryan Fredericks is available for Fulham after serving a three-match ban for a straight red card in their 4 February defeat at Birmingham City.

Top scorer Chris Martin could start after missing last weekend's 3-0 FA Cup loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We have been in many good positions this year and have folded on too many occasions.

"That resilience can be nurtured. We are still quite a young Championship group.

"It is that resilience that all of us have just got to find. When we do, we'll be a much better side for it.

Analysis

BBC Radio Bristol commentator Ed Hadwin:

"City come into this game having won just one of their past 12 games in the Championship, and with trips to Newcastle and Aston Villa to come in the next seven days.

"Lee Johnson's side have been competitive in almost all of the matches during that run, but have conceded too easily when they've been under the cosh.

"That's something they need to improve on if they're to move away from the bottom three."

Match facts