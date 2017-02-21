Bristol City v Fulham
Bristol City will be without top scorer Tammy Abraham for two to three weeks because of a thigh injury.
Right-back Mark Little (hamstring) is out for about a month, so either Zak Vyner or Adam Matthews could feature.
Defender Ryan Fredericks is available for Fulham after serving a three-match ban for a straight red card in their 4 February defeat at Birmingham City.
Top scorer Chris Martin could start after missing last weekend's 3-0 FA Cup loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:
"We have been in many good positions this year and have folded on too many occasions.
"That resilience can be nurtured. We are still quite a young Championship group.
"It is that resilience that all of us have just got to find. When we do, we'll be a much better side for it.
Analysis
BBC Radio Bristol commentator Ed Hadwin:
"City come into this game having won just one of their past 12 games in the Championship, and with trips to Newcastle and Aston Villa to come in the next seven days.
"Lee Johnson's side have been competitive in almost all of the matches during that run, but have conceded too easily when they've been under the cosh.
"That's something they need to improve on if they're to move away from the bottom three."
Match facts
- Bristol City have the last two league clashes with Fulham; they've never won three consecutively against them.
- Fulham have won on three of their last four visits to Ashton Gate in the league (L1).
- The Robins won just five points in their last 12 Championship matches (W1 D2 L9), fewer than any other team over this period.
- Fulham will be looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since August 2016.
- Whites' top scorer Chris Martin has failed to find the net in each of his last four league apps, after a run of scoring in three consecutive games.