Neil Warnock: 'Cardiff City players don't know how good they can be'

Cardiff City is Neil Warnock's 15th club as a manager

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock says his players do not realise "how good they can be" following impressive back-to-back wins at Leeds and Derby.

The Bluebirds were second from bottom when Warnock took charge in October.

But Tuesday's remarkable 4-3 win away at Derby lifted Cardiff up to 12th place in the Championship table, 13 points clear of the relegation zone and 13 points adrift of the top six.

"This is the same group of players," Warnock told BBC Wales Sport.

"I don't think they realise yet how good they can be. It is amazing what you can do really - this is why I am in football so long, to get the best out of what you have is fantastic.

"We played against the teams who have spent millions and yet we compete with them. That is what its all about."

Warnock has said he will meet Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman to discuss his future after Saturday's home game against Rotherham.

The 68-year-old has previously stated he would like to challenge for promotion with the Bluebirds.

But asked about his upcoming talks with Dalman, the ex-Sheffield United and Crystal Palace boss preferred to focus on the fixture against his former side Rotherham.

"It'll probably be a horrible game on Saturday - it's all about trying to get the three points," said Warnock.

"It does not matter how we play on Saturday because they will not give anything. I have been there, they are a good group of lads. We have to get our minds on that.

"It's nice to get the points. Eight points and we are safe and we move on. We have gone to two difficult places in the last three days and we have stood up and been counted."