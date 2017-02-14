Barcelona boss Luis Enrique accepts blame for Champions League defeat at PSG

The defeat was Barcelona's joint-heaviest in the Champions League

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique accepted the blame for the heavy defeat at Paris St-Germain, which leaves the Spanish giants in danger of failing to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Angel di Maria scored twice as PSG won the last-16 first leg tie at the Parc des Princes 4-0 on Tuesday.

No side in the history of the competition has come back to win from such a deficit.

"It was a disastrous night for us; we were clearly inferior," Enrique said.

"I'm responsible for this."

Angel Di Maria has scored four goals in the Champions League this season - his best return in a single campaign.

Barcelona need 'heroic performance'

Barcelona are five-time European champions and last won the Champions League two years ago.

They have not failed to reach the last eight of the competition since 2007 and Enrique knows his side will have to be at their very best to have a chance of turning the tie around in the return leg at the Nou Camp on 8 March.

He added: "It's extremely difficult for us now but we go back to our stadium and really we need a heroic performance.

"But why not dream?"

Barca's biggest Champions League defeats 4-0 v AC Milian Final - 18 May 1994 4-0 v Dynamo Kiev Group stage - 5 Nov 1997 4-0 v Bayern Munich Semi-final, first leg - 23 April 2013 4-0 v PSG Last 16 - 14 February 2017

Do Barcelona have a chance?

Manchester City lost 4-0 at the Nou Camp in the Champions League earlier this season

The biggest Champions League deficit overturned in a second leg was achieved by Spanish side Deportivo, who overhauled AC Milan's 4-1 lead to win 5-4 on aggregate and reach the 2004 semi-finals.

It was considered one of the most remarkable nights in European football, with Milan the defending champions and favourites to win the tournament.

Barcelona have won by at least four clear goals in seven games at the Nou Camp this season, including a 4-0 defeat of Manchester City in October and a 7-0 win against Celtic in September.

Only half-time for PSG coach Emery

PSG have never progressed beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They were defeated by Manchester City in the last eight last season after beating Chelsea home and away in the previous round, and coach Unai Emery is staying grounded.

"We played a great game individually and collectively, with tremendous backing from the fans," he said.

"But I still have a lot of respect for Barca and 90 minutes is long. We must keep our concentration for the return match."

'Barcelona have been vulnerable all year' - analysis

Lionel Messi had 51 touches overall, none of them in the PSG box

Spanish football expert Sid Lowe told BBC Radio 5 live: "It was a result that has been coming all season. I don't think anyone expected a result as big as this but Barcelona have been vulnerable all year.

"They have been living off the quality of the front three as opposed to a collective identity, solidity or clarity.

"Messi has been bailing them out and they have looked vulnerable when teams have pressed and attacked them. It is not just that PSG beat them 4-0, if their finishing had been better it could have been five or six.

"Messi had fewer touches in the first half than any other game this season. Unai Emery had worked on that - isolating him and depriving him of possession. But when he did get possession he was unable to do anything with it.

"But with the exception of Ter Stegen in goal and possibly Neymar there isn't a Barca player who had even a half-decent game.

"I think they are out."

