BBC Sport - Manchester City Women: Carli Lloyd's amazing halfway line goal
Watch: Lloyd's amazing halfway line goal
- From the section Women's Football
Watch Manchester City Women's new signing Carli Lloyd score an amazing goal from the halfway line to complete her hat-trick in the 2015 Women's World Cup final.
READ MORE:Man City Women sign Player of the Year Lloyd
Available to UK users only.
