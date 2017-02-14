Rangers aim to appoint director of football following Warburton exit

Stewart Robertson with former Rangers manager Mark Warburton at last year's annual meeting

Rangers are looking to appoint a director of football following the departure of the Ibrox management team and head of recruitment.

The club announced on Friday they had accepted manager Mark Warburton's resignation, but he denies resigning.

Managing director Stewart Robertson says the club have not spoken to anyone about the manager's job and that they "want to be a modern football club".

Under-20s coach Graeme Murty is in interim charge of the first team.

"We see that sometimes when managers leave a lot of the structure leaves with them," Robertson told Rangers' website.

'Director of football gives continuity'

"That is no use, you put a lot of time a lot of investment and a lot of resource into developing that side of the business and you can't have that changing every time a manager changes.

"The director of football gives you that continuity. They oversee the overall football department, all aspects of it, including the academy, performance and preparation, analysis and everything as well as the first team."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and St Johnstone counterpart Tommy Wright have distanced themselves from speculation linking them with the Rangers vacancy, while former Rangers manager Alex McLeish has indicated his willingness to return to Ibrox.

Another potential candidate, Frank de Boer, is unlikely to take on a new job until the summer.

Rangers won promotion to the top flight for this season and trail second-placed Aberdeen on goal difference

Rangers, 27 points behind leaders Celtic, are currently third in the Scottish Premiership and have reached the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

"We haven't at this stage spoken to anyone about the manager or director of football roles," added Robertson.

'We would love to win the Scottish Cup'

"We are just gathering the facts and we will take our time as they are two key roles.

"We have a very capable interim manager in Graeme Murty, who has risen to the challenge fantastically well so far and we will run with that for the foreseeable future.

"I know there has been some chat within the media about whether we will get an interim manager and then a permanent manager, ideally you would get your permanent manager in place from day one.

"It may be that due to circumstances that's not possible until the summer, in which case we need to look at filling the role in an interim basis.

"However, it is our objective to try to get someone permanent in place from day one.

"The target is to finish as high as we can in the league, which realistically is second place.

"Obviously we would love to win the Scottish Cup this year as well and that's a very clear goal that we will set the team."