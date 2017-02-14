Sligo Rovers and Bray in next season's Scottish Challenge Cup

Sligo Rovers finished fifth in the 2016 League of Ireland Premier Division

League of Ireland sides Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers will play in next season's Irn-Bru Scottish Challenge Cup.

Teams from Northern Ireland and Wales featured in this season's competition.

And Welsh side The New Saints will play St Mirren in Sunday's semi-final at the Paisley 2021 Stadium.

Sligo and Bray have been chosen after finishing highest of those Premier League sides not playing in European competition in season 2017-18.

TNS beat Livingston to reach the semi-finals

Rovers were fifth and Wanderers sixth in 2016.

"Following discussions with the Scottish FA, both Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers will be entered into the Irn-Bru Scottish Challenge Cup for next season," the league confirmed on their official website.

The Challenge Cup features sides from the Scottish Championship and Leagues One and Two as well as teams from the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

Another new feature for 2016-17 was the inclusion of colt teams - under-20s sides - from Scottish Premiership clubs.

Queen of the South and Dundee United contest the first semi-final on Saturday before TNS face the Buddies the following day.

St Mirren v The New Saints will be broadcast live on BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website.