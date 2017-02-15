Aberdeen 7-2 Motherwell

Hat-trick hero Adam Rooney celebrates after netting his first of the night for Aberdeen

Adam Rooney hit a hat-trick as Aberdeen cruised three points clear of third-placed Rangers following a mauling of a woeful Motherwell side.

The Dons cashed in on terrible defending as Jonny Hayes, Andy Considine and Rooney made it 3-0.

Ryan Christie curled in a sublime fourth before the break and Rooney added a penalty and a tap-in.

Ryan Bowman and Stephen Pearson hit back for Well and Aberdeen substitute Peter Pawlett rounded off the scoring.

As well as moving three points and 19 goals clear of Rangers in the battle for second place, Aberdeen also reduced the gap on top-of-the-table Celtic to 24 points.

Motherwell, meanwhile, are in ninth spot.