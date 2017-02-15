Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen7Motherwell2

Aberdeen 7-2 Motherwell

By Martin Dowden

BBC Scotland

Hat-trick hero Adam Rooney celebrates after netting his first of the night for Aberdeen
Hat-trick hero Adam Rooney celebrates after netting his first of the night for Aberdeen

Adam Rooney hit a hat-trick as Aberdeen cruised three points clear of third-placed Rangers following a mauling of a woeful Motherwell side.

The Dons cashed in on terrible defending as Jonny Hayes, Andy Considine and Rooney made it 3-0.

Ryan Christie curled in a sublime fourth before the break and Rooney added a penalty and a tap-in.

Ryan Bowman and Stephen Pearson hit back for Well and Aberdeen substitute Peter Pawlett rounded off the scoring.

As well as moving three points and 19 goals clear of Rangers in the battle for second place, Aberdeen also reduced the gap on top-of-the-table Celtic to 24 points.

Motherwell, meanwhile, are in ninth spot.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Logan
  • 5TaylorBooked at 59mins
  • 6Reynolds
  • 4ConsidineBooked at 50mins
  • 11Hayes
  • 22Jack
  • 7McLean
  • 10McGinnSubstituted forPawlettat 72'minutes
  • 8ChristieSubstituted forStoreyat 80'minutes
  • 9RooneySubstituted forStockleyat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 15O'Connor
  • 16Pawlett
  • 17Stockley
  • 25Alexander
  • 26Wright
  • 27Ross
  • 39Storey

Motherwell

  • 1Samson
  • 2Tait
  • 4Heneghan
  • 6McManus
  • 3Hammell
  • 17FrearSubstituted forClayat 67'minutes
  • 14Lasley
  • 18LucasBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBowmanat 45'minutes
  • 88Pearson
  • 12Cadden
  • 9Moult

Substitutes

  • 7Ainsworth
  • 11Bowman
  • 13Griffiths
  • 20Clay
  • 21Jules
  • 26Campbell
  • 30McMillan
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
10,384

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home22
Away4
Shots on Target
Home12
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Aberdeen 7, Motherwell 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aberdeen 7, Motherwell 2.

Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Richard Tait.

Attempt saved. Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 7, Motherwell 2. Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 6, Motherwell 2. Stephen Pearson (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Miles Storey replaces Ryan Christie.

Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen).

Ben Heneghan (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 6, Motherwell 1. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Tait.

Foul by Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen).

Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Peter Pawlett replaces Niall McGinn.

Substitution

Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Stockley replaces Adam Rooney.

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 6, Motherwell 0. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross.

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ben Heneghan.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. Craig Clay replaces Elliott Frear.

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 5, Motherwell 0. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.

Penalty Aberdeen. Shaleum Logan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Steven Hammell (Motherwell) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ash Taylor (Aberdeen).

Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).

Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).

Ben Heneghan (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steven Hammell (Motherwell).

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Craig Samson.

Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 15th February 2017

View all Scottish Premiership scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Celtic2423104970
2Aberdeen2414462546
3Rangers241275643
4Hearts2410771437
5St Johnstone24978134
6Kilmarnock245109-1825
7Dundee246612-1024
8Ross County245910-1524
9Motherwell246612-1724
10Partick Thistle245811-823
11Hamilton243129-1021
12Inverness CT243912-1718
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
Camp

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired