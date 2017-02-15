Match ends, Aberdeen 7, Motherwell 2.
Aberdeen 7-2 Motherwell
-
- From the section Football
Adam Rooney hit a hat-trick as Aberdeen cruised three points clear of third-placed Rangers following a mauling of a woeful Motherwell side.
The Dons cashed in on terrible defending as Jonny Hayes, Andy Considine and Rooney made it 3-0.
Ryan Christie curled in a sublime fourth before the break and Rooney added a penalty and a tap-in.
Ryan Bowman and Stephen Pearson hit back for Well and Aberdeen substitute Peter Pawlett rounded off the scoring.
As well as moving three points and 19 goals clear of Rangers in the battle for second place, Aberdeen also reduced the gap on top-of-the-table Celtic to 24 points.
Motherwell, meanwhile, are in ninth spot.
Line-ups
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5TaylorBooked at 59mins
- 6Reynolds
- 4ConsidineBooked at 50mins
- 11Hayes
- 22Jack
- 7McLean
- 10McGinnSubstituted forPawlettat 72'minutes
- 8ChristieSubstituted forStoreyat 80'minutes
- 9RooneySubstituted forStockleyat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 15O'Connor
- 16Pawlett
- 17Stockley
- 25Alexander
- 26Wright
- 27Ross
- 39Storey
Motherwell
- 1Samson
- 2Tait
- 4Heneghan
- 6McManus
- 3Hammell
- 17FrearSubstituted forClayat 67'minutes
- 14Lasley
- 18LucasBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBowmanat 45'minutes
- 88Pearson
- 12Cadden
- 9Moult
Substitutes
- 7Ainsworth
- 11Bowman
- 13Griffiths
- 20Clay
- 21Jules
- 26Campbell
- 30McMillan
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 10,384
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aberdeen 7, Motherwell 2.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Attempt saved. Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Miles Storey (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 7, Motherwell 2. Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 6, Motherwell 2. Stephen Pearson (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Louis Moult.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Miles Storey replaces Ryan Christie.
Attempt missed. Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Aberdeen).
Ben Heneghan (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 6, Motherwell 1. Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Richard Tait.
Foul by Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen).
Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Peter Pawlett replaces Niall McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Stockley replaces Adam Rooney.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 6, Motherwell 0. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niall McGinn with a cross.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Ben Heneghan.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. Craig Clay replaces Elliott Frear.
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 5, Motherwell 0. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty Aberdeen. Shaleum Logan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Steven Hammell (Motherwell) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Bowman (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Aberdeen).
Foul by Kenny McLean (Aberdeen).
Elliott Frear (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Ben Heneghan (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steven Hammell (Motherwell).
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.