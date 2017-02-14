Hull City charged by the FA following controversial Arsenal match

Hull players surround referee Mark Clattenburg as he shows a yellow card to Gibbs
Hull have been charged for failing to control their players during the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

The Football Association charge relates to an incident "in or around" the 55th minute of the game, when Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs was booked for a foul on Hull winger Lazar Markovic.

The FA said Hull allegedly failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

Hull have until 18:00 GMT on Friday, 17 February to respond.

