Derek McInnes says he is focused on Aberdeen' job amid Rangers questions

Derek McInnes says he is "fully focused" on his job at Pittodrie

Derek McInnes has stressed that his focus remains on Aberdeen after fielding questions about the managerial vacancy at former club Rangers.

The Dons boss stressed that he would not speak about "speculation" linking him with the job with his side's Scottish Premiership rivals.

"They are a strong club with a lot of tradition and there will always be people interested in that," he said.

"My concern is for Aberdeen. I am fully focused on my job here."

Rangers are seeking a new manager after parting company with Mark Warburton on Friday.

'Everybody sees how much I love this club'

Ibrox chairman Dave King has since confirmed that he is willing to consider appointing an interim manager if it allows him time to land his preferred candidate this summer.

Under-20 coach Graeme Murty was in charge of the team for Sunday's 2-1 Scottish Cup fifth-round win over Greenock Morton at Ibrox.

Asked if he could reassure Aberdeen supporters about his commitment to the Dons, McInnes said: "I think everybody sees how much I love this club and how much I enjoy my job.

"The only guarantees and reassurance I can give is that I give everything, the players will give everything. We've got so much to try to achieve here."

McInnes was speaking before his side host Motherwell on Wednesday, when they can move three points clear of Rangers in second place in the Premiership.

Billy Davies is another former Rangers midfielder linked with the manager's job

"I've never been one to talk about speculation and rumour and gossip and I don't see why another club's situation affects what I'm doing," said McInnes, who spent five years at Ibrox as a player.

"My concern is my team at the minute and I'm really pleased with what we are doing.

"And while, up to now, the job has been more than decent and an improvement on what was happening before, I still think there is more to come from us and hopefully we can show that over the course of the rest of the season."

Former Rangers manager Alex McLeish is the bookmakers' favourite to be Warburton's successor and said on Sunday that he would find the post difficult to turn down should there be an approach.

Frank de Boer has been linked with his former club

Frank de Boer, the former Rangers defender who most recently managed Inter Milan, has said he would be interested in the job but would not want to take up a new role until the end of the season.

Another former Rangers player, Billy Davies, who last managed Nottingham Forest and is currently without a club, could also be a contender.

Rangers would have to pay compensation to Aberdeen should they wish to appoint McInnes, who signed a four-year contract in 2015.

On the day defender Andrew Considine signed a contract extension, McInnes indicated that he was looking to the future at Pittodrie.

"We have re-signed three players in the last few weeks - delighted we have managed to get Andy committed - and the focus is now back on the league before we play Partick in the cup," added.

"We want to win the Scottish Cup and we want to finish second and we have a job on our hands to do both."