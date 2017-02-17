Wolves v Chelsea: Dave Edwards keen to shock Premier League leaders again

Dave Edwards (right) has scored 43 goals in 288 appearances since joining Wolves in 2008

Dave Edwards has been part of a winning Wolves team against Chelsea once before, when Carlo Ancelotti's side were outwitted 1-0 at Molineux in 2011.

Wales international midfielder Edwards also played a key role for Wolves in their two stunning FA Cup wins at Stoke City and Liverpool, which have set up a fifth-round home tie against the runaway Premier League leaders.

If they are to pull off another shock on Saturday, Edwards knows that Wolves will have to work as hard as they did on that day under Mick McCarthy.

"Mick was very brave that night," recalled the 31-year-old. "We went 4-4-2 and we had to get through a lot of grafting on a not very good pitch.

"It was a Wednesday night before we had to go to Doncaster in the FA Cup on the Saturday. We were up against a very strong side with so many good players, all full internationals. Coming up against great English players - Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and John Terry - was brilliant for the likes of me.

"We got the early goal, an own goal from a Stephen Hunt corner, and got the job done. It doesn't happen very often. Hopefully we can do it again.

"But the intensity has got to be there. We have to get on the front foot, win the ball high up the pitch and get the ball to our dangerous players up front, where have the pace to hurt them."

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Liverpool 1-2 Wolves

'Wolves must show no fear'

"It's important we go out with no fear," added captain Danny Batth, who had a close-up view of that 2011 victory over Chelsea as an unused substitute - a role he looks likely to fulfil again on Saturday.

"It's going to be down to guts and determination," he told BBC Midlands Today. "First of all, be in the game, then try to impose ourselves.

"I admire the job (Chelsea manager) Antonio Conte has done. They have a strong defence and we know all about their attack.

"But we saw Burnley do a job on them on Sunday, and it would go down in the Molineux history books if we can win this one too."

Edwards continued: "Our league form is not where it needs to be at the moment, but this FA Cup run has been great for the whole club.

"We'd not got out of the third round for a long time, and I'd only personally got to the fourth round before so I'm in new territory too."

Clash of the Costas?

Helder Costa (left) averages a goal every three games for Wolves, compared to Diego Costa's one every two games for Chelsea

Both Wolves, who are 18th in the Championship, and Chelsea may place their hopes hopes on players called Costa as they attempt to reach the last eight of the FA Cup.

Helder Costa (Wolves)

Portuguese winger signed on loan from Benfica in July, then became Wolves' record signing when he joined for £13m in January

10 goals in 32 appearances this season, 27 of them starts

Scored in third-round win at Stoke and set up both goals in Wolves' victory over Liverpool at Anfield

Diego Costa (Chelsea)

Brazil-born Spain international striker cost £32m when he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2014

Scored 20 league goals as Chelsea won Premier League title in 2014-15

Netted 16 times in all competitions last season and has 15 Premier League goals for leaders Chelsea this term, leaving him three short of 50 Premier League goals for Chelsea

51 goals in 104 appearances for Chelsea

Wolves-Chelsea meetings in recent years

Frank Lampard scored Chelsea's late winner on their most recent visit to Molineux - a 2-1 Premier League win in January 2012

The last meeting between the teams was a 6-0 League Cup third-round win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Gary Cahill, Ryan Bertrand, Juan Mata, Oriol Romeu, Fernando Torres and Victor Moses were their goalscorers.

Of Wolves' starting line-up, three players remain at the club - Richard Stearman, Batth and Edwards - although goalkeeper Carl Ikeme and Jack Price were unused substitutes.

In Wolves' four seasons in the Premier League, they lost to Chelsea in seven of their eight meetings, conceding 23 goals.

Wolves' win in 2011 was the only occasion among those eight Premier League meetings when Wolves managed to keep a clean sheet.

But a Chelsea player still got his name on the scoresheet, Jose Bosingwa's early own goal proving enough to beat Ancelotti's then reigning champions.

Only John Terry of Chelsea's starting XI is still at the club.