Andy Considine: Aberdeen defender agrees new deal until 2019

Andy Considine
Considine is one of Aberdeen's most experienced players

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has signed a new contract to keep him at Pittodrie until the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old's two-year extension comes after more than 370 appearances for the Dons, the only club he has played for.

He made his senior debut in 2004 and won the Scottish League Cup with Aberdeen just under 10 years later.

Last week, winger Jonny Hayes committed himself to the Dons until the end of season 2018-19.

Aberdeen, who reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals by beating Ross County on Saturday, play Motherwell in Wednesday's rearranged Scottish Premiership fixture.

