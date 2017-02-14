Harry Winks: Tottenham midfielder signs new White Hart Lane deal

Harry Winks netted against West Ham on his full debut

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has signed a new contract that will keep him at White Hart Lane until 2022.

Winks, 21, has made 13 Premier League appearances and scored against West Ham on his full debut in November.

The England Under 21 international is the latest player to sign a long-term contract at the club.

Striker Harry Kane, midfielder and England team-mate Dele Alli and France keeper Hugo Lloris have also committed their future to Spurs.

Winks is a graduate of the Tottenham academy and made his debut as a substitute against Liverpool in August.