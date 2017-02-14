Champions League: Barcelona's trip to PSG headlines last-16 fixtures

Barca knocked PSG out of the Champions League quarter-finals in 2015, winning 5-1 on aggregate

The Champions League returns on Tuesday with the last-16 stage, with Barcelona's trip to Paris St-Germain the evening's stand-out match.

For PSG and manager Unai Emery, the tie is a daunting test of their place in Europe's elite, made more vital by the £600m spent on transfers since 2011.

Emery has won once in 23 games against Barca, whose striker Luis Suarez faces Uruguay team-mate Edinson Cavani.

And in Tuesday's other 19:45 GMT kick-off, Borussia Dortmund visit Benfica.

On Wednesday, Arsenal resume their rivalry with Bayern Munich, hoping for a different outcome this time, and defending champions Real Madrid host Napoli.

The four remaining last-16 first legs - including Leicester's trip to Sevilla and Manchester City's match with Monaco - take place next week.

Champions League last 16 (all kick-off times 19:45 GMT) Tuesday, 14 February Paris St-Germain v Barcelona Benfica v Borussia Dortmund Wednesday, 15 February Real Madrid v Napoli Bayern Munich v Arsenal Tuesday, 21 February Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid Manchester City v Monaco Wednesday, 2 February FC Porto v Juventus Sevilla v Leicester

Emery under pressure

Emery will be all too aware of the importance of performing in Europe after last year's sacking of Laurent Blanc.

Frenchman Blanc won 11 of the 12 domestic trophies available during his three campaigns in Paris, but was fired after falling at the Champions League quarter-finals for a third consecutive year.

French newspaper L'Equipe says the outcome of Tuesday's game could define PSG's season

PSG's Qatari owners hired Emery on the back of the three consecutive Europa League titles he won with Sevilla, but the Spaniard does not have a good record against Barcelona, with 16 defeats in 23 games.

"Knowing Unai, I know he will try to make our life complicated," said Barca boss Luis Enrique.

"He knows us perfectly, he knows exactly what we have to offer. Our goal will be to keep the ball and create space because they will be taking risks.

"They are now more thorough than they used to be and they are more structured, and they also have great forwards."