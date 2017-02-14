Romelu Lukaku: Everton striker to see doctor in Belgium with calf injury

Romelu Lukaku has scored 17 goals for Everton this season

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku will miss the club's training camp in Dubai this week to visit a doctor in Belgium for treatment on a minor calf problem.

The 23-year-old Belgium international's injury is "not serious" though.

Lukaku, who has scored 17 goals this season, is expected to be fit for Everton's next Premier League match on 25 February at home to Sunderland.

He is one goal away from equalling Duncan Ferguson's club record of 60 goals in the Premier League.