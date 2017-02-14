Scottish Gossip: Moussa Dembele, Rangers, Frank de Boer, Derek McInnes, Alex McLeish

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is in line to make his senior debut for France next month. Head coach Didier Deschamps sent a scout to Celtic's 6-0 Scottish Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday when the 20-year-old scored his second hat-trick in only six days. (Herald)

Frank de Boer could open talks with Rangers as early as April. The Dutchman is interested in the post vacated by Mark Warburton, but has intimated it would be the summer before he considered taking charge of the team if any approach was made by club chiefs. (Daily Record)

Rangers chairman Dave King is considering appointing a replacement for Warburton only until the end of the season. While Billy Davies and Alex McLeish are keen on the job and available now, Rangers would have to pay compensation to Aberdeen for Derek McInnes and to St Johnstone for their manager, Tommy Wright. (Scottish Daily Express)

King has confirmed that Rangers are likely to appoint an interim boss, and Alex McLeish is willing to accept the job on those terms. (Sun)

May 2004: Rangers' Dutch trio Michael Mols (second right), Ronald de Boer (second left) and Frank de Boer (right) stand alongside Henning Berg to wave farewell to the Ibrox support

The Ibrox hierarchy want to implement a management structure incorporating a director of football orchestrating football affairs. Ross Wilson, Paul Wilson, Mark Wotte, Graeme Souness and John Park are five "top contenders" for the role. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen will demand £1m from Rangers if they target Derek McInnes, who has "transformed" the Dons in the last four years. (Sun)

Former Dons midfielder Neale Cooper believes McInnes has made the manager's role at Pittodrie "a hard job to walk away from". Says the Aberdeen favourite: "There is a feelgood feeling about Aberdeen at the moment and that is all down to Derek and Tony Docherty. It is clear Derek gets on well with chairman Stewart Milne and he enjoys a great camaraderie with the players in his dressing room." (Press and Journal)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton slates chairman King on a Twitter video and says "Rangers are handing Celtic 10-in-a-row on a plate. (Sun)

Midfielder Arnaud Djoum believes Hearts will be able to put on a better show in their Scottish Cup replay against Hibs at Easter Road next week after being hindered by the state of the Tynecastle pitch in Sunday's goalless draw. (Edinburgh Evening News)

The Tynecastle pitch cut up badly during the Edinburgh derby on Sunday

The Hibs-Hearts fifth-round replay next Wednesday will not be televised because two Champions League ties take place at the same time and Uefa rules state that no other football can be broadcast live in direct opposition to their premier competition. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Captain Mikey Devlin appeals to Hamilton fans to help roar them into the last eight of the Scottish Cup against Dunfermline at New Douglas Park on Tuesday. "I know when things are tough it can be frustrating for them, but we need to remember that we all want the same things," he says. (Sun)

Former Inverness midfielder Barry Wilson fears the Highlanders are going to be relegated from the Premiership this season. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

British 1500m record holder Laura Muir, who is studying to be a vet, reveals that such was her love of animals when she was growing up that she had six pet rats in her bedroom. (Daily Mail)

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has returned to his club, Gloucester, for an assessment of the ankle he injured in the Six Nations defeat by France on Sunday. Flanker John Barclay, similarly, has gone back to Scarlets where they will have a look at his shoulder injury. (Guardian)

Should Laidlaw be ruled out of the match against Wales on 25 February, head coach Vern Cotter faces a difficult decision over his replacement. Glasgow Warriors scrum-half Ali Price, who came on for Laidlaw in Paris, is less experienced than his club team-mate Henry Pyrgos, who played in the home defeat by Scarlets on Friday, his first start since the autumn. (Daily Telegraph)

Tighthead prop Simon Berghan, who came on as a second-half replacement for Zander Fagerson against France, believes Scotland have turned the corner after years of Six Nations misery. (National)